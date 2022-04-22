Sorocaba has a drop in the number of deaths from Covid in the first 20 days of April | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The drop in the number of Covid-19 cases has brought relief to everyone. In Sorocaba (SP), deaths from the disease in the first 20 days of this month were much lower than in April last year. So far, there were four deaths. In April 2021, nearly 400 deaths were recorded.

Votorantim (SP) had only one victim of the coronavirus in the 20 days of the month. Since the beginning of the pandemic, these are the lowest rates of the disease in the two cities.

A positive record because, in April 2021, 390 people died in Sorocaba in the first 20 days of the month. Experts say vaccination is most responsible for the drop in numbers. In the city, 85% of the population has already received two doses of the Covid vaccine.

Despite the greater tranquility regarding the cases of Covid, however, it is important to stay tuned. According to data from the Todos pela Saúde Institute, the rate of positive cases grew in April across the country. Between the 10th and 16th, the index was 8.4%. In March, was 3.6%.

In a bakery in Sorocaba, the notice is still fixed on the wall, but it is no longer necessary to worry about taking a protective mask to enter. Most customers no longer wear the mask. Still, many bakery employees chose to continue to wear protection.

“Because of the elderly, people with other problems. We continue with gel alcohol, with all the procedures”, said the owner of the establishment, Rui Gonçalves.

Infrastructure analyst Wesley Queiroz de Souza, even vaccinated and safer, also prefers to circulate with a mask in closed environments.

“To preserve myself, to preserve my family, my son, my grandfather, who are part of the risk group, so I prefer not to take the risk of bringing something into the house or for myself.”

In open places, such as in parks, the population of São Paulo has been allowed to do without the mask since March 9. A week later, the government also relaxed the use of the mask for indoors and, since then, Covid numbers have been falling.

“It is a privilege for everyone to breathe normally without the use of a mask and it is an evolution thanks to the vaccine”, comments HR analyst Cintia Costa Antonelli.

They just have no choice who uses public transport or goes to health units and hospitals. In these places, wearing a mask is still mandatory.

“It is important for you to predict the risk of the environment where you are going, where you go and where you go. In addition to the vaccine, the mask does protect. Studies show that it has a 70% reduction in the possibility of acquiring the virus when used correctly”, explains infectious disease specialist Naihma Salum Fontana.

Retired Rossano de Angellis makes this analysis: he is already immunized with four doses of the vaccine, but has not yet retired the protective mask.

“I think that, in an open place, there is no need. Now, when I go indoors, I keep putting it on. We don’t know the exact extent of the disease, so it doesn’t hurt to take a little more precaution”.