Verstappen opposes Hamilton and would not buy rival team

Load audio player

Football rocked the news formula 1 this Thursday. All because of a report published by skysaying that Lewis Hamilton joined tennis star, Serena Williamsin a major investment fund to take over Chelsea FC The project is spearheaded by former Liverpool and British Airways chairman, Martin Broughton.

The note also suggests that rather than being a silent partner should the purchase go through, Hamilton would play a role in Chelsea’s future efforts to promote diversity, equality and inclusion.

Read too:

The sale of Chelsea, which could reach a value of 2.5 billion pounds (R$15 billion), comes after former owner Abramovich became the focus of sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With the risk of the group’s assets being frozen, Abramovich chose to put the team up for sale. He originally acquired the club in 2003 for ‘only’ £150m.

The possible news reached the ears of Max Verstappen, Hamilton’s great rival last season. The Red Bull driver found it “interesting” that Hamilton was an avowed supporter of one of Chelsea’s rivals.

“I thought he was an Arsenal fan. If he likes Arsenal and he’s going to buy Chelsea, that’s quite interesting. But everyone knows what they do with their money, so let’s see what comes out of it. I’m a fan of PSV Eindhoven and I would never buy ajax.”

Verstappen even imagined the possibility of being PSV’s strongman: “If I bought a football club, I would like to be the sole owner, to make my own decisions, and not just have a smaller share of the shares.”

Subscribe to Motorsport.com YouTube channel

The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels.

Podcast #174 – Is Leclerc already number 1 for Ferrari or is Sainz still ‘alive’?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: