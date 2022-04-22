Video of students at school in Turkey wearing the Corinthians shirt goes viral on social media

This Thursday, a video on Tiktok caught the attention of Corinthians fans. The content published was from a classroom in Turkey where all students are dressed in the Timão 21/22 season jersey.

According to the comments in the @oykuu.uu post, the students chose the Corinthians shirt to name the home team in a school championship. The group of students is a fan of coach Vítor Pereira and, therefore, they know the Parque São Jorge team.

In the video, the students appear to be arriving in the classroom waiting for the start of the school championship, all dressed in the shirt of the current season of Corinthians. In the caption of the video, a phrase in Turkish that can be translated as: “We prepared our room for the interclass matches as if we were going to play THE CLASSIC”.

The Portuguese coach had the opportunity to manage Turkey’s Fenerbahçe on two occasions, in 2015 and 2021. In the first year, he played 62 games, earning 38 wins, 15 draws and nine defeats.

Upon returning to the team six years later, his season was short. Less than six months after being hired, Vítor was fired. There were 25 games, 11 wins, seven draws and seven defeats. Despite his troubled second spell at the club, the Portuguese coach has apparently won over fans who follow his work even from afar.

Check out the Tiktok video

@oykuu.uu #fypシ #foryoupage ♬ Omase1 – Asena Ömer

See more at: Vtor Pereira.