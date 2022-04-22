WHO recommends Pfizer antiviral for covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended this Friday (still Thursday, 21, Brasília time) the use of the antiviral Paxlovid from the American laboratory Pfizer for patients with covid-19 with mild symptoms, but with “a higher risk of hospitalization”. ”.















However, the UN body was “very concerned” because, as has already happened with vaccines, lower-income countries will have difficulty accessing this medicine.

WHO experts said they “strongly recommend” Pfizer’s pill, which combines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. “It is the drug of choice” for unvaccinated, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, according to an article published in the British Journal of Medicine.

For these same types of patients and symptoms, the WHO issued a “weak recommendation” for the drug remdesivir from the American laboratory Gilead, which it had previously advised against.

Still, Paxlovid should be prioritized over remdesivir, Merck’s molnupiravir pill and monoclonal antibodies, says the organization, which continues to recommend vaccination.

“It is crucial to prevent people from developing a severe form of the disease or dying. And vaccination is a key intervention for prevention,” said Dr. Janet Diaz, head of the clinical team responsible for the pandemic response in Geneva.

Paxlovid “reduces the number of hospitalizations more than alternatives, has fewer potential risks than the antiviral molnupiravir and is easier to administer than intravenous options such as remdesivir or antibody treatments,” the WHO explained.

The recommendations are based on two trials of nearly 3,100 patients that showed that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization by 85%.

The indications are valid for people over 18 years of age and do not apply to pregnant or lactating women. Nor for patients at low risk of complications because the positive effects are minimal.

Experts have refrained from issuing advice to patients with severe forms of the disease due to lack of data.

The WHO pointed to the limitations of these treatments as the need to be “given as soon as possible at the onset of illness”, which requires access to a test and a doctor to confirm the diagnosis and prescribe medication.

Paxlovid, for example, is given by mouth for five days and, more importantly, less than five days after the onset of symptoms.

WHO also asks Pfizer to be more transparent and open about the cost and availability of its pill, and to expand its license so that more generics can be produced.