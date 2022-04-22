Why Fantastic Beasts 3 Is The Biggest Failure Of The Harry Potter Franchise

After Fantastic Beasts 3 debuted in theaters around the world, the biggest fears of fans of the saga ended up being confirmed: the film became the biggest failure of the Harry Potter franchise. But after all, what reasons led to the poor performance of The Secrets of Dumbledore?

“Albus Dumbledore knows that the mighty Gellert Grindelwald is moving to take control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he asks magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and a courageous Muggle baker on a dangerous quest.

In Brazil, the film premiered on April 14, 2022, with a cast led by Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen and Eddie Redmayne – in addition to a special appearance by Brazilian actress Maria Fernanda Cândido.

The Screen Rant website explained the main reasons for the failure of Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets – check it out and draw your own conclusions.

Fantastic Beasts 3 has the worst opening in the Harry Potter franchise

One of the main reasons for the failure of Fantastic Beasts 3 is its poor opening box office, the worst among all the films in the Magic Universe.

In its first weekend of showings, the film made just $43 million. Even appearing at the top of the box office, the value is very small compared to the revenue of other films in the Harry Potter saga.

The most profitable film in the saga is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Released in 2012, the film secured a box office of 1.3 billion dollars.

Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald, currently represents the biggest financial failure of the saga, with a final box office of only 654 million dollars.

Even so, the film made $62 million in its first weekend – much less than the initial box office of Dumbledore’s Secrets.

Why do critics hate Dumbledore’s Secrets?

In addition to having a disappointing box office, Fantastic Beasts 3 failed to win over the specialized critics.

The film only garnered a 48% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The score surpasses that of The Crimes of Grindelwald – which got 36% – but is still very small compared to other releases in the Harry Potter saga.

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets avoids some of the pitfalls that plagued its predecessor, but suffers from the absence of the magic that drew audiences to the Wizarding World so long ago,” the site’s consensus states.

Big controversy behind the scenes

It is worth remembering that the Fantastic Beasts saga is also greatly affected by behind-the-scenes confusion and cast controversies.

The controversy began with the casting of Johnny Depp for the role of the villain Grindelwald – while the actor was still fighting an intense legal battle with his ex Amber Heard.

Due to the controversy, Warner decided to exchange Johnny Depp for Mads Mikkelsen – from Hannibal and Doctor Strange.

The performance of the new interpreter of Grindelwald became one of the few positive points of Fantastic Beasts 3, but it was not enough to save the film.

Ezra Miller, the interpreter of Credence, has also been involved in several controversies since the release of the first film. Recently, the actor was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault.

The biggest controversy of Fantastic Beasts does not involve its cast, but the creator of the saga.

Known for posting numerous transphobic comments on social media, JK Rowling is already seen as persona non grata by many fans of the Harry Potter saga.

Several original cast members – such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Evanna Lynch – did their best to distance themselves from the writer’s problematic views.

Finally, the failure of The Secrets of Dumbledore could represent an early – but not surprising – end to the franchise in general.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is now in cinemas in Brazil.