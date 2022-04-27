″When Léa Seydoux arrived, she took over the film″

João Antunes Today at 19:22

French filmmaker talks about “Betrayals”, already on display in theaters.

Based on an autobiographical book by Philip Roth, “Betrayals”, already in cinemas, centers on an American writer who, in his London apartment, receives a visit from his lover and remembers other women in his life, real or fruit of imagination. . The film is directed by Arnaud Desplechin, with Denis Podalydès in the role of Philip and Léa Seydoux, Emmanuelle Devos and Anouk Grinberg in the women in his life. The film was part of the selection of the first edition of the Cannes Premiere section of last year’s festival, held at half gas due to the pandemic. It was then that our conversation with Desplechin took place, director of films such as “A Christmas Carol”, “Jimmy P: Reality and Dream”, “Three Memories of My Youth” or “Roubaix, Mercy”.

The reception of the room in Cannes was magnificent. But weren’t you sad that you didn’t take the film to competition?

It was very touching, and marked by a great bizarreness, because it is a film about a man who listens to women, we made the film for Léa, for Emma, ​​for Anouk, and it was just me and Denis. It was very strange, but the room was very generous. It only took a second to think if he was sad or not. And not. I’m happy.

The film was shot in the middle of a pandemic.

I’m almost ashamed to say it, but covid was the opportunity of my life. It’s horrible to say, but it’s true. I was performing “Angels in America” ​​at the Comédie Française and we had to stop, we only did three performances. And I said to myself that it was the possibility of making a quick movie. I went to the crates and pulled out the “Betrayals” script. I filmed right away. All with masks, there were still no vaccines. But it was very easy to do.

By then, I had already written the script for the film.

I had filmed a bonus for the DVD of “Kings and Queens”, which was the epilogue scene, where I gave the reply to Emmanuelle Devos, who said the text at the end. Philip Roth saw that bonus and decided to call me. He found my contacts and I got on the phone with him once in my life one night.

How did that phone meeting go?

I’m really bad on the phone and I was with the “sir” here and there and he told me right away to forget about the “sir”. And I continued. He proposed to me to make this film. But in a simple way, just like the DVD bonus. He thought Emmanuelle Devos was wonderful. But I didn’t understand what he meant. I tried several times but always failed. But I finally realized, he was right.

Unfortunately, Philip Roth was no longer able to attend the adaptation of his book.

The master is dead and only now was I able to understand what he had wanted to say to me. It was necessary to make the film in this economy and simplicity. They are portraits of women who are unhappy, who haven’t found their place but who, in the end, discover the feeling of belonging. That’s what the movie tells. It was necessary to be as delicate and as beautiful as possible, in the intimacy of the subject of the film.

Philip Roth is a world-renowned writer. Was it easy to get the rights to adapt the book?

For American agents, this is not a great Philip Roth book. Looks like no one bought it. Other than me, no one wanted to adapt it. No Hollywood director wanted it. We had no competition. We went to talk to them, they were very pragmatic and as we didn’t have the money to pay them and we wanted to stay in this very modest economy, we gave them a share. They entered as co-producers. That’s how things played out, without having to go through the star system.

Philip Roth, who becomes a character in the film, is considered one of the greatest English-speaking Jewish novelists. Did that fact also interest you?

It is a topic that I am passionate about, in life and in cinema. The fact that there are Jews and Gentiles and that they can speak. That they can love and separate, that they can understand each other well, or not, that they can understand each other, or not. It is this possible, difficult and complicated dialogue between Judaism and Christianity, which is already everywhere in my previous films. It is one of the great themes of my life, it is one of my ways of living. And I’m Catholic. Catholic atheist, like Joyce.

The structure of the film made one think of “Providence”, the masterpiece of Alain Resnais. There is a creator and we are not sure if what we see is reality or a creation.

It’s one of my favorite Resnais but, if I remember correctly, John Gielgud’s character is a bit the demiurge of the film. In my film, the novelist’s character disappears to make way for the female character. There is a listening to the author, a respect for the voice and for the uniqueness of each of his women that I find infinitely precious. Denis does it in a very elegant way, but when Léa arrived, he took over the film. From Denis, from me, from the cinematographer. It became her movie. That’s what I think is wonderful.

There is a theatrical side to the film. Or rather, the artifice of cinema is not hidden, it is there, in plain sight.

This gave me immense pleasure, but on one condition. And I shared this with the producer. That it was sensual. I didn’t want it to be too mental or too cerebral. I wanted it to be a meat movie. That the woman was a woman who cries and who laughs. Fireworks, yes, but filmed in a natural setting. I wanted a meat movie, not a brain movie.

There is also a melancholy side to this story of one man’s love affairs.

It’s like those love stories that failed but ten years later we realize it’s one of the best moments of our lives, when we meet that person again, in a cafe, for ten minutes, and we don’t know what to say.

Now that I’m standing in front of you, I can’t help but notice a certain physical resemblance between Arnaud and Denis Podalydès. Is it just coincidence?

There is a very amusing phrase from Mathieu Amalric, when he entered Polanski’s “Venus de mink” and gave an absolutely scandalous interview to a magazine, in which he said that being an actor was very easy, you just had to imitate the director. They are always happy.

Was it then the Dens Podalydès that imitated him?

I really like feeding the actors. Denis is not Jewish. Every day I would tell him an amusing story about Claude Lanzmann, with whom he was a very good friend. To Judaize him. Is it Denis imitating me, or Denis imitating me imitating Lanzmann? It was perhaps this that gave this similarity, this fraternity that he noticed very well.