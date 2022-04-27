Always relevant in the movie industry, horror over the years has delivered several hits for lovers of scares and screams. With several sub-genres, such as the extremely famous slasher, horror films are the preference of a large part of the public. Assassins, ghosts, monsters… the feature films have their own elements and characteristics to instill fear in the public. In today’s list, we bring you 5 Amazon Prime Video horror movies to terrify your day.

10 Cloverfield Street (2016), Dan Trachtenberg



10 Cloverfield Street (Paramount Pictures)

The best film in the Cloverfield trilogy is certainly an excellent choice for horror fans. With a lot of suspense, the film offers a plot full of mystery and with a constant climate of tension, as the audience tries to discover what is really happening and who or what is the real threat. After being in a car accident, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in a bunker and all her doubts begin. Howard, very well played by John Goodman, is a man who claims to have saved the protagonist’s life and tells about the horrors that are outside the Bunker. Thus, a plot begins that plays at every moment with what the public should or should not believe.

Watch > 10 Cloverfield Street on Amazon Prime Video

Supernatural (2011), James Wan



Supernatural (Blumhouse Productions)

The excellent James Wan returned to show his talent to the world with Supernatural, years after he released Saw (2004) . Today already consolidated as one of the great directors of today, in the 2011 film Wan taught directing by delivering a really terrifying horror. Starting a universe of horror, Supernatural shows the story of the Lambert family, who soon after moving to a new home ends up coming across terrifying events. When one of the children inexplicably falls into a coma, the parents decide to move again, believing that evil is in the house, but they end up discovering something much worse.

Watch > Supernatural on Amazon Prime Video

Suspiria (2018), Luca Guadagnino



Suspiria (Amazon Studios)

Being a remake of the film of the same name released in 1977, directed by Dario Argento, Suspiria arrived with the responsibility of recreating one of the greatest works of the horror genre. Under the direction of Luca Guadagnino, what the film delivers is actually a result that knows how to dance between innovation and respect for the original content. Here a lot is recreated, which guarantees the remake its own characteristics and originality, but there is no reason to say that the classic suffered disrespect. With great art direction, the new Suspiria is as striking as its predecessor. The feature shows the story of a ballerina who is faced with the practice of witchcraft and several mysteries when starting to study in a dance company in Germany.

Watch > Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019), André Øvredal



Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films)

In 1968, a young girl Sarah writes a book full of terrifying horror stories, which fuels the rest of the plot. Years later, when teenagers discover the book with the intention of delving into Sarah’s past, the terrifying stories begin to play out for real. Being inspired by the work of Alvin Schwartz, the film manages to faithfully recreate the illustrations from the books of the 80s.

Watch > Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on Amazon Prime Video

A Quiet Place (2018), John Krasinski



A Quiet Place (Paramount Pictures)

John Krasinski directs and acts in this excellent horror with a lot of tension. As the name implies, silence is a striking feature of the feature, serving to deliver to the audience an atmosphere of constant suspense and concern. With a proposal that can be considered unique, A Quiet Place shows us intimately the journey of a family trying to survive in a world dominated by lethal creatures. Also featuring Emily Blunt, the film displays excellent performances and a plot that does not give the audience peace of mind.

Watch > A Quiet Place on Amazon Prime Video