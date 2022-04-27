About to complete 100 games for Atlético, Savarino should leave alvinegro – Rádio Itatiaia



Striker could be the next to leave the Rooster



About to complete 100 games for Atlético, striker Savarino must also say goodbye to the club he arrived at in 2020, recommended by compatriot Rafael Dudamel. With competition from Ademir and Cristian Pavón, an Argentine player who will arrive at Galo in the middle of the season, the Venezuelan should return to Real Salt Lake, from the United States.

According to the portal Fala Galo, the deal would be around R$ 14.63 million (US$3 million) for 40% of the rights, with Atlético keeping 20%.

THE Itatiaia found out that negotiations are advanced and that not going to the duel against Del Valle, in Ecuador, has nothing to do with the ongoing negotiations; Savarino had expired documents to enter the country.

Also according to the report, Real Salt Lake already holds 40% of the economic rights of the Atletico striker. Galo, in turn, does not confirm negotiations with the North American club.

With 99 games completed in alvinegro, Savarino scored 21 goals and provided 19 assists.

