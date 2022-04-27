Actress Suzana Faini dies at age 89 – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

Died at the age of 89, this Monday, 25, the actress Suzana Faini. Throughout her 70-year career, she has had outstanding performances in soap operas on Rede Globo, in addition to working in cinema and theater. The cause of her death was not released.

Suzana began her artistic career as a dancer but, shortly after turning 34, began studying theater with Maria Clara Machado. Two years later, in 1969, she made her film debut with the film The Flirts, by Reginaldo Faria. She never abandoned the big screen. Throughout her career, she acted in features such as The Extortionby Flávio Tambellini; Zé Anvil’s Crime, by Anselmo Duarte; or Eternally Paidby Norma Bengell (she also directed a documentary about Machado de Assis).

At the same time, however, she was developing an intense career as a soap opera actress. Her first big hit was in brothers couragein 1970, which was followed by participation in Dancing days, Hero dad, stone jungle, Right to Love, mandala, Top Model, Salome and, more recently, Way of the Indies, Written in the stars, Save Jorge and Mirror of Life.

In the theater, he had outstanding performances in plays such as A Certain Hamlet, The Salem Witches, Phaedra and The Portrait of Gertrude Stein as a Man.

