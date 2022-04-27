After 27 years and a game marked by controversy from an alviverde idol, Palmeiras faces Emelec in Ecuador

Palmeiras and Emelec will face each other this Wednesday (27), for Libertadores, at 9 pm, for the 3rd round of Group A of the competition. This is the third time that the Palestrina team will face the Guayaquil club in the competition’s history. The last time the teams faced each other in Ecuador, Edmundo was still playing for Verdão.

At the time, Palmeiras made their debut in Libertadores on March 7, 1995, ended up losing to El Nacional, in Quito, with a penalty goal, at 40 of the 2nd half. But what happened afterwards turned out to be worse than the defeat: Edmundo left the match irritated, with that, he ended up fighting with the Televisa news team.

In the middle of the discussion, the TV team’s camera fell to the ground, while the object was lying on the lawn, Animal, still kicked the camera and walked out to the changing rooms. The episode ended up becoming a police case, the former player ended up getting stuck in the Palmeiras hotel, until things calmed down.

Three days after the episode, Palmeiras returned to the field against Emelec, for the 2nd round of Libertadores, without shirt 7, who was still at the hotel. At the time, Edmundo was replaced by Maurílio, Alviverde’s historical talisman in the 90’s, owner of several achievements of the Parmalat Era, who interviewed ESPN recalled what happened.

According to Maurilio, in Edmundo’s wing, everyone thought he had ‘rapa’ the cameraman, but that was not even what happened: “He was leaving the field angry, because he was always a player with a fighting spirit. The cameraman was in front of him, Edmundo wanted to leave and a lot of people got in the way, then the cameraman bumped into him and dropped the camera on the floor.”

Talismã from Palmeira continued talking about the move, especially the camera, which in their opinion was unintentional: “Next, Edmundo hit the camera, but the impression we always had is that it was by accident, it was the camera that hit the The problem was that, in Ecuador, from the camera image, people thought he attacked the guys, because the images suggested that.”

The days before the match against Emelec were filled with tension, the police after Edmundo, who could not return to Brazil with the delegation from Palmeiras. But despite that, Palmeiras won an epic victory, that March 10, 1995, even without Edmundo, one of the main players of the team at the time, coach Valdir Espinosa climbed Verdão as follows: Velloso; Índio, Antônio Carlos, Tonhão and Roberto Carlos; Flávio Conceição, Amaral, Mancuso and Válber; Maurílio and Rivaldo.

Roberto Carlos lived an epic phase at Palmeiras, he then scored the goal of the game. Emelec equalized, but Rivaldo gave the name and scored the turning point for the Brazilians. To confirm the victory once and for all, Roberto Carlos scored again. For the match soon, Palmeiras will enter the field packed, with 100% success and 12 goals scored in two games. The opponent is looking for the first victory in the competition.