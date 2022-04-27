Health

After Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Maju Coutinho tests positive for Covid-19 and is removed from Globo: “Have a good time”

Alex Escobar, who was also on the station’s broadcast, was removed

Maju is doing well and has mild symptoms. Photo: Playback/Instagram
After an intense shift during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Globo confirmed that presenter Maria Júlia Coutinho would have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the broadcaster, she is doing well. Next to Maju was presenter Alex Escobar. The duo is out of work.

In a note, the broadcaster reported that Alex Escobar is off duty due to Carnival duty, in addition to confirming the case of Maju. “Alex Escobar is off work because of his work at Carnival. Presenter Maria Júlia Coutinho tested positive, has mild symptoms and is doing well. She should be back at Fantástico soon”, declared Globo.

According to information from the TV Pop portal, other Globo professionals, who were involved in the coverage of Carnival, would also have been removed with diagnoses of Covid-19. Others would also be with supposed symptoms of the respiratory infection. The broadcaster, however, only confirmed the case of Maju Coutinho.

This is the third time that Maju needs to be removed due to problems involving the coronavirus. At the end of January, the presenter tested positive for Covid-19 and left Fantástico, leaving Mariana Gross in charge of the program. Before that, in August 2021, she was taken off the air for a few days for showing some symptoms of the disease, when she was still presenting Jornal Hoje.

