Alemandowski and Haaland from the pampas: Alemão scores three goals in a row and becomes a favorite of the colorados | International

Not even the most optimistic Colorado would have imagined that Alexandre Alemão would emerge as an immediate solution to the problems faced by Inter in the first four months of the season. The enlightened moment of shirt 35, in addition to goals and important victories, generates a series of memes on the part of the enthusiastic Colorado fan.

On Tuesday night, he took charge of the team for the first time and again was decisive when he scored the winning goal over Independiente Medellín, in Colombia, in a game for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. It was the third consecutive goal for the 24-year-old striker, who became the new favorite of the Colorado fans.

The sequence of positive results coincided with the departure of coach Cacique Medina and with the good phase of the attacker. Dazzled, the Colorado fans took advantage of the situation to make jokes with consecrated stars on the world stage, such as Lewandowski, Haaland and even Ronaldo Fenômeno.

The eye for goals and opportunism mix with the charisma and warrior spirit shown on the field. Colorado since he was little and a player still in training, as Mano Menezes stressed, Alemão makes his life dream come true by reaching the peak of his career with the colors of the club at heart.

New holder of the position after overcoming the competition with Wesley Moraes, the player, who arrived from Avaí after standing out for Novo Hamburgo in the Campeonato Gaúcho, guaranteed nine points for Inter in the last three games, against Fortaleza, Fluminense and Independiente Medellín, and equaled Taison and Mauricio in the team’s artillery in 2022.

– I’m happy to be able to decide the games. I see the team work. I don’t do anything alone and I appreciate every goal. I’ve played in the position for less than three years. A striker’s life is a goal or an assist. You need to take it easy up front – highlighted Alemão when he left the field.

Alemão has a contract with Inter until December 2023, with an automatic renewal clause in case goals are reached. At this rate, he takes great strides to have the bond expanded. So far, he has six matches for the club, only one as a starter, and three goals scored.

