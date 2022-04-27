Alice Forum Braga receives the VI edition of the Ordem dos Enfermeiros Congress

The VI edition of the Ordem dos Enfermeiros Congress will take place at Altice Forum Braga, between the 5th and 7th of May, under the motto “All for Health”.

Over the three days of the congress, structuring and fundamental issues for health professionals will be analyzed, namely the living and working conditions of nurses, the aging of the population: responses and challenges to care models, the challenges of the 21st century – Nursing of the future, nursing in Lusophony – The challenges of the profession in CPLP countries and how to rehabilitate, rebuild or reform the Health System.

In this, which is the first congress in a post-pandemic situation, and which has the seal of the High Sponsorship of the Presidency of the Republic, more than 1300 nurses are registered, being considered the Congress organized by the Order with the largest number of participants ever.

The president of the Ordem dos Enfermeiros, Ana Rita Cavaco, emphasizes that this Congress “constitutes an important moment of debate, reflection and professional and personal enrichment, in which it is intended to analyze the main challenges in the current context and the role of nursing professionals”.

The Opening session is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Thursday, May 5th, with the participation of D. José Cordeiro, Archbishop of Braga and Primate of Spain, and Sameiro Araújo, vice-president of the City Council de Braga and Ana Rita Cavaco, chairman of the Ordem dos Enfermeiros. The opening session will also feature a message from the Navy’s Chief of Staff, Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo.

On the second day of the event, Friday, the historian and professor Raquel Varela will present the conclusions of the Study carried out by a consortium between Universidade Nova, Instituto Superior Técnico of the University of Lisbon and the Observatory for Living and Living Conditions I work for the Ordem dos Enfermeiros on the working and living conditions of nurses in Portugal. What is the level of weariness of these professionals? How many nurses are diagnosed with burnout syndrome? These are some of the questions that will be answered in the session.

On Saturday, May 7, the Scientific Papers will be awarded and, at the Closing Session, the Value and Excellence Awards will be announced, which aim to distinguish personalities from different sectors who contributed to the promotion of the work of nursing professionals. .

In addition to the topics being discussed in the Large and Small Auditorium, the VI Congress will also have, over the three days, consultations in complementary areas (happiness, well-being, self-esteem, among others) and more than 200 scientific works are on display, including posters and oral communications.