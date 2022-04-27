Altitude in Cochabamba scares less, and São Paulo will travel directly to the city of the game for Sudamericana | Sao Paulo

São Paulo will travel this Wednesday directly to Cochabamba, the venue for Thursday’s game against Jorge Wilstermann, for the Copa Sudamericana.

The city’s altitude of about 2,500 meters in central Bolivia is less frightening than in other parts of the country. That’s why the football department decided not to stop somewhere closer to sea level on the eve of the match – a usual strategy to get used to the weather conditions.

It would have been like that in the team’s debut, against Ayacucho, in Peru. São Paulo’s original schedule called for a trip to Lima, which is at sea level, where the team would sleep the day before the game and travel to Cusco, with almost 3,400 meters of altitude, hours before the duel.

1 of 2 Luciano, from São Paulo, during a delegation trip — Photo: Disclosure Luciano, from São Paulo, during a delegation trip — Photo: Disclosure

Due to logistical difficulties, however, Conmebol changed the location of the match, and it was played in Lima – São Paulo won 3-2.

In Bolivia, when they play in higher cities, such as La Paz (3,600 meters), it is common for Brazilian teams to stay in Santa Cruz de La Sierra (400 meters) the day before.

The Copa Sudamericana regulations deal with situations like this.

The document says that all visiting teams must arrive in the city of the game, or a place within a maximum radius of 100 kilometers, a day before. The exception is precisely for places with altitude: if the match is in a city with more than 2,000 meters above sea level, it is allowed to disembark up to six hours before the duel – but it is mandatory to be in the host country since the day before.

The tricolor program is training on Wednesday morning and a trip to Cochabamba, by chartered plane, in the afternoon. The match is scheduled for Thursday, at 19:15 (Brasília time).

It is possible that coach Rogério Ceni uses a reserve or mixed team in the game. A likely lineup has Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Luan, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa and Nikão; Rigoni and Luciano.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

With six points from two games, São Paulo leads Group D of the tournament. Ayacucho, from Peru, has three points. Jorge Wilstermann and Everton, from Chile, add up to one.

The ge São Paulo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv