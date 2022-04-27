Amber Heard Hired Elite Bodyguards to Protect Her During Johnny Depp Trial

The case has been one of the highlights of social networks in recent days.

Amber Heard hired elite security guards to protect it from attacks and threats from fans of Johnny Depp. This is yet another chapter in Amber and Johnny’s legal confrontation, which ranges from sexual assault allegations to defamation.

According to a note from Sunday obtained by New York Post, Amber Heard had to hire a security firm made up of ex-military and government officials. they would be monitoring “lone supporters who are trying to access the regional court”.

It is unknown how many guards make up the group hired by Amber, but it is speculated that there are security guards working undercover at the site. In addition, it has been reported that Heard is paying at least $120 an hour for each of them.

The measure taken by Amber comes after several spectators chased vehicles where the actress and her team of lawyers were. The note also says that the decision seeks to keep her safe so she can return to her home without problems.

However, the threats go far beyond courtroom harassment. Heard has suffered several threats over the internet. Under the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (Justice For Johnny Depp, in free translation) the actress has received from name-calling to death threats.

In one of the tweets, a user asks if it is morally acceptable “kill and eat Amber Heard’s lawyer, as she will end up killing him”.

“Who wants to go with me on an expedition to brutally kill Amber Heard”another user wrote during a trial session. “Amber Heard, I’ll come after you when you get out of court, you two-faced liar, it’s over for you.”

According to the promoter Moira Penza from the eastern district of New Yorkthese accusations cannot be taken lightly.

“When people get tired of social media, dangerous things can happen in real life”explained to The Post. “What is happening on the internet affects many individuals, especially women..“

And that has not been isolated to this trial. Since 2020, when Johnny Depp lost his lawsuit against Amber, the actress has been threatened through social media. Not to mention her accusation against Depp was met with internet attacks in 2016.

In his return to court, Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation, claiming that false accusations have had devastating effects on his career. Among these effects, there was the removal of the actor in the franchise fantastic beasts. Meanwhile, Heard claims that Depp physically and sexually abused her and that her ex-husband’s reports cannot be taken into account, as he was always drunk during their arguments.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp split in 2015, with their divorce finalizing in 2017. Initial allegations from heard came to light in 2016, during the couple’s divorce proceedings, with the actress accusing Depp of domestic violence and emotional abuse.

