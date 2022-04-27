Andrew Garfield will take a break; remember the actor’s career

The last few years have been hectic for Andrew Garfield. After breaking out to the world in The Amazing Spider-Man and consolidating his stardom with the sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Electro Menace, the British actor has been splicing one film into another. In 2021 alone, there were three: Tammy Faye’s Eyes, tick, tick… BOOM! and Spider-Man: No Homecoming. But now Garfield is ready to take a break.

“I’m going to get some rest. I need to recalibrate and rethink what I want to do next and who I want to be.” “I just need to be a little normal for a while.”

In addition to the frenetic productivity, the actor had another reason to be tired: the awards season, which, for the contenders for the Oscars and other awards, means a marathon of events. And Garfield had received his second Best Actor Oscar nomination for tick, tick… BOOM!

Now Andrew Garfield will air in the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, produced by the FX channel, which premieres in the United States this Thursday (28), but still does not have a date to arrive in Brazil. In the production, he is a Mormon detective who investigates a brutal murder that has connections to an important family linked to the Church of Latter-day Saints in Utah, the US state that is the birthplace of this religion.

The actor did not give details on how long he intends to be away from film sets, but his workaholic period has yielded many productions that we can enjoy streaming while he rests. Tangerine has selected five films that you can watch now.

Andrew Garfield’s participation is small, but very striking for Spider-Man fans. After all, who wouldn’t want to see three versions of Peter Parker put together to save the day? Garfield stars with Tom Holland, the current Spider-Man, and with Tobey Maguire, the first to play the character on film. This is possible because the film introduces the idea of ​​a multiverse — that is, that there are numerous realities parallel to our own — so Garfield’s and Maguire’s Peters come from other universes to assist Holland.

Where to watch: for rent, on Google Play, iTunes and Prime Video.

This one is for those who like musicals. In the role that earned him his second Oscar nomination for best actor, Andrew Garfield sings and dances as Jonathan Larson, the American composer and playwright who has written musicals such as Rent and the play that gives the film its name. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature follows Jon at the beginning of his career, trying to fulfill his dream of being a successful musical author.

Where to watch: Netflix

Never Leave Me (2016)

At the very beginning of his career, before becoming Spider-Man, a young Garfield starred alongside two other actresses who were also on the verge of breaking out: Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan. Based on the book of the same name, the feature follows the three young students of what appears to be a boarding school, who develop a strong bond, until they discover that they are there for a perverse reason: they are clones created to serve as organ donors.

Where to watch: Star+

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The films in which Andrew Garfield plays Spider-Man weren’t a huge critical success, but that’s not the actor’s fault, and the first feature is worth a rewatch. Garfield presents a Peter Parker very different from Tobey Maguire, more tomboyish and playful and less melancholy. And the chemistry with Emma Stone, his romantic partner, sparks – not for nothing, they started dating during filming and stayed together for a few years.

Where to watch: HBO Max

The Social Network (2010)

Andrew Garfield plays nothing less than a Brazilian character in the film that tells the story of the creation of Facebook. He is Eduardo Saverin, who co-founded the company with Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), but was forced by his partner to leave the business and ended up suing him later. The film focuses more on Zuckerberg, but Garfield plays an important role as the friend-turned-antagonist.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Star+