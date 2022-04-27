Another fraud that hits the screens

Margarida Cerqueira April 20, 2022 at 2:51 pm

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, executive director of Theranos lab.

“The dropout: The story of a fraud” premieres this Wednesday on Disney + and, in addition to ensuring fun, it has a formidable performance by Amanda Seyfried, in the recreation of a real scandal.

This premiere takes place with three of the series’ eight episodes, followed by a new one every Wednesday.

The actress, world-renowned for playing Sophie in the films “Mamma mia!”, wears the black costume to play Elizabeth Holmes, a biotechnology entrepreneur.

Named by Forbes magazine as the youngest self-employed millionaire in the world in 2015, Elizabeth, inspired by the likes of Steve Jobs, left her studies in Chemical Engineering at Stanford University at just 19 to dedicate herself to founding a laboratory analysis, Theranos, where the technology was based on one of his inventions.

The businesswoman saw all her efforts go down the drain when an investigation by “The Wall Street Journal” showed that the blood tests she claimed to be a revolution for the world of biotechnology did not strictly meet the criteria.

The series shows how Holmes went from rise to decadence in a flash after being arrested and awaiting sentencing for several crimes of fraud that could lead to 20 years in prison.

Seyfriend is joined by Naveen Andrews, who plays the role of Sunny Balwani, the con artist’s ex-boyfriend and Theranos COO.