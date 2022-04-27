Apple TV+ releases trailer for miniseries starring Tom Hiddleston

Months after the first news about its development, the miniseries The Essex Serpent got news again. And this time, the most recent one involves the release of its trailer before its debut on May 13, 2022.

Watch:

About The Essex Serpent series

– publicity –

the plot of The Essex Serpent accompanies the recently widowed Cora, played by Claire Danes, who moves from London to the Essex region, northeast of London, to investigate reports involving a mythical serpent. Cora forms an unlikely partnership of science and skepticism with the town vicar (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, the locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Frank Dillane, Clemence Poesy and Hayley Squires are also in the cast of the miniseries, which in turn is based on the bestseller of the same name written by Sarah Perry.

The Essex Serpent will have its episodes directed by Clio Barnard (Dark River)While Anna Symon will be responsible for the script. Initially, the project would be starring Keira Knightley, but she was eventually replaced due to conflicts in her schedule.

– publicity –

Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

The Essex Serpent will be released on May 13 on Apple TV+ with weekly episodes.

Also check: Roar: All About the Apple TV+ Anthology Series

Be sure to follow all the news about movies, series and games of geek journey. Take the opportunity to like our page on Facebookin addition to following us on twitter, Instagram and also in Google News.