Approved recognition of Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians — Senate News

After approval in plenary, in this Tuesday (26), on one project which officially recognizes as genocide the extermination of Ukrainians through famine in the 1930s, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, expressed its repudiation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For him, this is a sad situation for the whole world and one that must be condemned without omission or ambiguity..

— From the very beginning, we condemn this invasion, we condemn this war and strongly repudiate it, and we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Within the limits of our possibilities, as a Federal Senate and National Congress, we will be on the side of the Ukrainian people — defined.

THE Bill (PL) 423/2022, what was approved in a symbolic vote and proceeds for analysis by the Chamber, also institutes the fourth Saturday of November as Remembrance Day for the Victims of the Holodomor.

Holodomor is the name by which the famine was known which resulted in the death of millions of peasants, the vast majority Ukrainians, in the 1930s. The term means “to starve to death”. According to estimates, the number of victims may have reached 3.5 million.

The author of the proposition, Senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), points out that the then Soviet government adopted a policy of collectivization of land and compulsory requisition of grains and cereals. At the time, Ukraine was forced to disproportionately contribute to its production, which led to the disorganization of the production cycle, causing severe famine and a search for exodus.

“Those who tried to keep food were punished, killed or taken to labor camps. Large-scale confiscation campaigns, restrictions on foreign aid and a ban on harvesting products left to rot in the fields have further increased mortality,” reports the senator.

Community in Brazil

At least 16 countries have recognized the Holodomor as genocide. Among the nations that have already made the date official are the United States, Portugal, Mexico, Canada and Australia. The rapporteur of the project, Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), stated that Brazil owes this gesture to the Ukrainian community that lives in the country. About 500,000 to 600,000 people migrated from Ukraine to Brazil, which today has the largest Ukrainian community in Latin America. Oriovisto made wording adjustments to the text.

“The Holodomor was one of the defining moments of the 20th century. 20, and recognizing its existence and its character equivalent to genocide is imperative to bring history to light, promote respect for human rights and help prevent similar catastrophes in the future”, he defended.

In the project discussion, Alvaro Dias he also cited the recent attacks by Russia, which he defined as “blows to the heart of a nation”. The senator recalled that, in 2008, he visited Ukraine, where he witnessed an act of posthumous tribute to the victims of the Holodomor. According to him, 45 countries were present, but the Brazilian government was still not represented. For Alvaro, the occasion showed that an official position of the country in relation to the subject was necessary.

— We must also follow this same path: that of recognizing this genocide as a warning to humanity, especially at a time when violence is printed daily with images that terrify us on TV screens, portraying deaths, despair and, of course, suffering. of an entire population. And, in Brazil, we have to respond to this requirement of civility – he summarized.

Senator Flávio Arns (Podes-PR) considers that the official recognition of the Holodomor will serve as a gesture of solidarity with a people who are currently experiencing a “brutal aggression”.

— Nothis can never happen again, çHow we have to remember other events of a similar nature, like the military dictatorship, like Nazism, fascism and so many initiatives, so many things that happened, abominable, and that have to be remembered so they never happen again.