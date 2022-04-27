‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ will have new technology for underwater scenes, says director

During the presentation ofAquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ at CinemaCon, James Wan confirmed that he worked with a new technology for underwater scenes.

“‎Visual effects are a big part of this type of film. I know the first movie really put the cast in a lot of physical pain as they were hanging on to the cables.”

declared.

‎”With the sequel, we were able to embrace new technology, which is not motion capture or facial capture, but literally putting a thousand cameras on the action to capture the performances, and then applying that to 3D versions of the actors. Performance drives this computer-built model. It’s more versatile, and less painful to the cast, which makes it easier for me too because they’re not yelling at me (laughs).”‎

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ is scheduled for March 17, 2023, with James Wan in the direction.

The main cast brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.