Arena Tour honors goalkeepers who made history for Corinthians – 04/27/2022

In honor of Goalkeeper Day, which took place yesterday (26), the tour of Casa do Povo, at Neo Química Arena, prepared an exhibition aimed at goalkeepers and goalkeepers who made history with the Corinthians shirt. Today, the idols Tobias and Ronaldo Giovanelli were there and surprised the visitors.

During the ‘Arqueiros e Goleiras’ exhibition, some exclusive pieces from the Corinthians Memorial will be visible at the Neo Química Arena. Items that tell the story of idols like Cássio, Dida, Cabeção and Gilmar will be in the West Atrium of the stadium and can be visited by the public that takes the tour in Itaquera or follows the games of Timão until the 30th of May.

“The Casa do Povo tour is not just a visit to visit the stadium’s facilities, but also to live a unique experience and remember the rich history of our Corinthians. exhibition to value and honor some of the goalkeepers who gave us so much joy. And we hope to have more surprises there”, explained Carolina Bonatti, tour coordinator.

In addition to items from the men’s goalkeepers, the exhibition also features articles from the Corinthians women’s team — current champions of the Copa Libertadores and considered the main force in the country.

Tickets for the tour cost from R$45 to R$80 depending on the date and type chosen, and are sold through the website ‘casadopovo.soudaliga.com.br’. Corinthians members who are members of Fiel Torcedor’s plans and are up to date with their monthly fees have a 20% discount on ticket purchases.

To access the stadium, whether on match days or tour days, proof of vaccination against covid-19 is required.