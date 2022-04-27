Argentine fan who imitated monkey in Corinthians vs Boca is released after posting bail in SP | Corinthians

Leonardo Ponzo, an Argentine fan arrested for imitating monkeys during the Corinthians x Boca Juniors game, at Neo Química Arena, on Tuesday, by Libertadores, posted a R$3,000 bond and was released this Wednesday morning.

The information was confirmed by the delegate of Drade (Delegation for Repression of Sport Crimes), César Saad.

According to the delegate, Ponzo was framed for the crime of racial slur and, therefore, had the right to pay bail to leave prison. The penalty for the case is one to three years’ imprisonment.

Leonardo Ponzo was accompanied by agents from the Argentine consulate and left for his country of origin.

The Boca fan was detained by the Military Police during halftime. The PM had images taken by Timão fans that showed the Argentine imitating monkeys already in the stands of the stadium.

1 of 1 Boca Juniors fan is arrested in the game against Corinthians — Photo: Bruni Cassucci Boca Juniors fan is arrested in the game against Corinthians – Photo: Bruni Cassucci

Around 2,500 tickets were sold to Boca Juniors fans for the match valid for the third round of the group stage. Timão ceded part of the South Sector to increase the capacity of the visiting sector, which usually receives only 1,500 tickets.