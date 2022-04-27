Argentine press echoes Corinthians victory against Boca Juniors; Look

Corinthians and Boca Juniors faced each other for the 16th in club history this Tuesday. Timão got the better of it by defeating the Argentines 2-0, both goals from Maycon. The triumph, of course, was passed on to the neighboring country.

So, the My Helm separated for you, fan, some of the headlines aired about the alvinegra victory in the first game against Boca Juniors at Neo Química Arena. See below!

“Another failure of Boca and team gets complicated in Libertadores”. That’s how the hello reported the loss of the Argentines to Corinthians. In addition, he also stressed that the result made coach Battaglia swing back into office.

In addition, the newspaper made two important highlights about the match. In the first of them, he repudiated the racist attitude of Boca Juniors fans towards Corinthians fans and highlighted that one of them was detained – the fan in question was released after posting bail in São Paulo.

The creation of the Corinthians base did not go unnoticed. Author of the two goals in the Corinthians victory, Maycon was also highlighted in the news. “He fled the war in Ukraine and was a protagonist against Boca,” the publication said.

Radio La Red

Also during the match, after Maycon’s second goal at Neo Química Arena, narrator Leo Gentili said that Corinthians was having a “dance” at Boca Juniors.

“It became a dance. It became a dance! This Boca has no authority to compete, let alone to honor its mystique in Libertadores and Brazil. It is lost. Due to its incapacity and the high level of this Corinthians”, he said.

On the same radio, commentator Toti Pasman used a phrase by Argentine idol Diego Maradona to define Timão.

“Maradona said that Corinthians from Tite was an ‘Italian Corinthians’. And this one from 2022 is a very Brazilian Corinthians, with the full-backs very firm in the attack”, he recalled.

TyC Sports

The channel TyC Sports highlighted that, the situation of Boca Juniors in Group E of Libertadores after the confrontation with Timão. “Boca loses to Corinthians in Brazil and is last in their group,” he wrote.

The channel’s website even made a compilation of memes and internet reactions with the team’s defeat.

Radio Miter

“Extreme Crowd Madness”. It was with a highlight from Fiel that the narrator Gabriel Anello, from Rádio Miter, the most listened to in the country, defined the victory of Corinthians. The professional also said that, with the defeat, he doesn’t know if Boca Juniors will have a reaction to respond even in the stands.

“Corinthians party and extreme madness of its fans. It remains to be seen how it will be with Boca na Bombonera. I don’t know if after today the Xeneizes will have the courage and qualification conditions to give the answer also in the stands“, he stated.

“This was a favorable stadium for our team for the victory against Switzerland in the round of 16, for the victory over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup. And even for the victory over Chile in the third place of the Copa America 2019. But nothing comparable to this climate today”, he said at the end of the duel, recalling the history of Argentines in Itaquera.

