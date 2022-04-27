Atlético acknowledges debt to River Plate for Nacho Fernández; understand

In a statement released this Tuesday (26), Atlético acknowledged that it has a debt of U$ 1.66 million (about R$ 8.3 million) with River Plate due to the hiring of midfielder Nacho Fernández. Clarification comes after come to light that the Argentine club called the Brazilian in Fifa due to pending.

The amount refers to the delay of some purchase installments – it was acquired in February 2020 for the trifle of US$ 10.5 million (approximately R$ 52.5 million). River told the sports organization that the current debt is US$ 2.5 million.

According to Galo, this is a “punctual delay”, motivated by the club’s current financial situation. Once the issue is resolved, payment will resume.

“Atletico, aware of the situation, has made efforts to maintain the absolute punctuality of its payroll, as well as promote broad discussion in its Deliberative Council, in order to dispose of assets to face the institution’s onerous debts”, he informed. the club.

Atlético also recalled that it recently paid more than BRL 100 million to FIFA, relating to debts from past managements, “and that it has already paid 80% of the amount due for the purchase of the athlete Nacho Fernández, which demonstrates the good faith of our purposes and management”.

Finally, the alvinegro club affirms that it has respect for River and that the right to manifest itself and go after what is rightfully his is legitimate, “although the Argentine club is aware of the seriousness with which we have acted and that we will continue to do so “, he concludes.

Nacho made his debut for Galo on March 19, 2021 in a 3-0 win over Coimbra, for the Campeonato Mineiro. In that game, the midfielder was very participative. He assisted Igor Rabello’s goal, suffered the penalty kicked and converted by Hulk, in addition to also having left his own goal.

Since then, there have been 67 games and 15 goals for Galo. He won two Campeonato Mineiro titles, a Brasileirão Série A, a Copa do Brasil and a Supercopa do Brasil.

