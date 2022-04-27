Atlético is close to reaching historic number for Libertadores and drawing with Flamengo

Atlético drew 1-1, with Independiente del Valle, on Tuesday night (26), for the Copa Libertadores. Despite not having won the triumph, Galo is close to achieving a historic feat in the competition, with 16 unbeaten games. This is the third longest streak in Libertadores history.

This unbeaten run began in 2019, with the 2-1 victory against Zamora, in Venezuela, for the last round of the group stage. Since then, there have been nine triumphs and seven draws in the competition. Therefore, Gal is one game away from being equal to Flamengo and Sporting Cristal, both totaling 17 games without losing. Peruvians conquered this number in 1962, 1968, 1986 and 1969. Flamengo, on the other hand, reached this number between 2020 and 2021.

Still in 2019, despite the victory, Galo was eliminated from the group stage of the competition. With the score, the team qualified for the South American. In 2020, the Alvinegro team did not participate in the Libertadores, returning only in 2021, owner of the best use in the group stage, eliminating traditional teams such as: Boca Juniors and River Plate, in the round of 16 and quarter-finals of the competition.

After that, he faced Palmeiras for the semifinal, in the first game the score was tied at 0 to 0, at Allianz Parque. On the return, it was 1 to 1, in Mineirão, the opponent’s goal ended up eliminating. In this edition, they started Group D with a 2-0 victory over Deportes Tolima and two 1-1 draws: against América and against Del Valle. All in all, there are nine wins and seven draws. The chance to reach the record of Flamengo and Sporting Cristal will be on May 3, against América, for the 4th round of the competition, at Independência, at 21:30.