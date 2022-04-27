Atlético is sued by River Plate and Sérgio Coelho is communicated backstage

Atlético-MG received unexpected news this Tuesday (26), which is moving behind the scenes. Journalist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper “O Globo”, reported that the River Plate went to FIFA to collect an alleged debt from the Rooster. Also according to the column, the Argentines claim that the Minas Gerais club has a debt to settle the purchase of the midfielder. Nacho Fernández.

Lauro Jardim also alleges that in the lawsuit filed by River, there is a charge claiming payment of 2.5 million dollars (R$ 12.4 million at the current price). The Argentines assure Alvinegro that a part of this amount should have been paid in August of last year, and another, with lower amounts, in December, but this was not done.

Nacho is very well adapted to Atlético-MG, where he has already lived remarkable moments and was very important in the titles won in 2021 and also at the beginning of this year. The athletic direction, at least so far, has not officially responded to the charge made by River Plate.

On the pitch, Galão da Massa’s next match will be today (26), against Independiente del Valle, away from home, for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América. It’s another game treated very seriously by Atlético, who are doing very well in the competition, but don’t want to give up their bad luck.

As usual, the probable lineup of the Minas Gerais team is still a unknown. Coach Mohamed doesn’t like to divulge many details of what he plans for each game in order to keep information to surprise the opponent.