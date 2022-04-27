Atlético-MG negotiates sale of Savarino to MLS; club seeks values ​​close to R$ 15 million | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is close to selling another foreign player from the squad to US football. After trading Dylan Borrero to the New England Revolution for a potential value of R$21 million, the club now has advanced talks with Real Salt Lake, also of Major League Soccer, for the Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino.

The negotiation information was anticipated by the portal Speak Rooster and confirmed by ge. There is still no outcome, but negotiations are at an advanced stage and there is a mutual interest in closing the deal.

To sell Savarino, Atlético is looking for a value close to 3 million dollars for 40% of the striker’s economic rights, just under R$ 15 million at the current price (the club would keep 20% for future sales). A first proposal has already been made by the North American team, but the value has not yet pleased the alvinegra leadership. Conversations continue at a rapid pace.

1 of 3 Savarino scored two goals in Atlético’s tie with Coritiba, in the last round of the Brazilian – Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Savarino scored two goals in Atlético’s draw with Coritiba, in the last round of the Brazilian – Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

The interested party is the same club in which Galo went to get Savarino in 2020, at the request of then coach Rafael Dudamel. To buy the Venezuelan from Real Salt Lake, Atlético paid US$ 2 million at the time (about R$ 8.6 million). Thus, if he closes a deal, he would have an approximate “profit” of 42% on transactions made by the 25-year-old athlete.

For Atlético’s leadership, a positive deal by an athlete who has already provided services to Galo, but today, in a cold analysis, is considered reserve and without so much detail. In addition, the club is already agreed with the Argentine Cristian Pavón, who will arrive in the middle of the year to perform in the same role as the Venezuelan.

In 99 games with Atlético, Savarino has 21 goals and 19 assists – 40 direct participations. He won six titles at the club: Campeonato Brasileiro (2021), Copa do Brasil (2021), Supercopa do Brasil (2022) and three Mineiros (2020, 2021 and 2022).

