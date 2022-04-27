Atlético-MG negotiates sale of Savarino, who should no longer play for Galo

With 99 games played by Atlético-MG, striker Jefferson Savarino will hardly complete 100 games with the white shirt. The 25-year-old is a target for Real Salt Lake, from the United States, and negotiations for the sale are already at an advanced stage. As the transfer window for MLS clubs closes next week, it is unlikely that the Venezuelan will be on the field on Saturday, against Goiás, for the 4th round of the Brazilian.

The negotiation is around US$ 3 million (about R$ 14.8 million) for 40% of the rights that belong to Atlético. The Minas Gerais club would still have 20% in a future sale of the striker. The possibility of the transfer was reported by the website Speaks Rooster and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Savarino arrived at Atlético-MG in 2020, on the recommendation of coach Rafael Dudamel, who had known him since the time of the Venezuelan national team. Interestingly, Savarino was a Real Salt Lake player and it cost Galo US$ 2 million (about R$ 8 million at the time), who bought 60% of the athlete’s rights.

In just over two years at Atlético, Savarino played 99 matches for the club and scored 21 goals. During this period, six titles were won: the Campeonato Brasileiro, the Copa do Brasil, the Supercopa do Brasil and the three-time Campeonato Mineiro.