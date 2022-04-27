Avatar 2 gets official title and trailer release date

With its premiere held to take place in December 2022, the film avatar 2 little by little it continues to gain news. And among them, the most recent involves the reveal of its official title and the release date of its trailer.

During its presentation at CinemaCon 2022, Walt Disney revealed details of many of its films that will be released over the next few months. Videos were shown at the time, and of course the film directed by James Cameron ended up standing out.

According to information from the website Coming Sooneven during the panel held by the studio at the event it was revealed that avatar 2 will take the official title of Avatar: The Way of Water (something that in Portuguese should be like Avatar: O Caminho da Água).

It was also revealed that the film’s first trailer will be released exclusively in theaters next week, playing before Ddoctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. It is not yet clear whether after this it will be released on the internet.

It was also revealed at the time that the first avatar will be re-released in theaters on September 23, 2022.

About the movie Avatar 2

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that follow them, how far they go. Keeping each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”

Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin alongside a slate of young actors. Returning cast members include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver.

James Cameron will be the director of all the films. In addition, he also signs the script alongside Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedmanand Shane Salerno.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022.

