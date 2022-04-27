‘Avatar 2’: What we know so far about the new movie in the saga

The long-awaited sequel avatar, the 2009 world-wide box office film, won a first preview and a title this Wednesday, 27, during the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. The 3D trailer was shown exclusively to panelists and will be available to the public from next Thursday, 5th, before the film screenings. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

officially christened Avatar: The Way of Water, the second film in the franchise directed by James Cameron will premiere in Brazil on December 14th. Filmmaker and producer Jon Landau gave some details on what to expect from the blockbuster. Check out the highlights below:

Five films, independent stories

According to producer Jon Landau, each of the four upcoming films will tell independent stories about the Sully family, led by the characters of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. “Each movie will have a beginning, middle and end, and can be watched independently. But whoever watches them all will experience an epic journey.”

Trailer plot and scenes

The film’s synopsis says that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) live on the planet Pandora with their family. When a threat arises, the two train an army of Na’vis to protect the planet. The first trailer shows the family harmony of the couple and their children, before showing beautiful scenes of the nature of the planet and culminating in an internal clash between the alien race.

A new cinematic experience

The four sequels are being produced at once in New Zealand. According to James Cameron, the films promise “a unique cinematic experience” that will “expand to the maximum the techniques of resolution and immersion in 3D and visual effects”. “I wanted our return to Pandora to be very special. Each scene was designed to be viewed on a big screen.”

