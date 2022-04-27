Average gasoline price hits record, according to ANP data

The average price of regular gasoline rose to BRL 7,270 in the week between April 17 and 23, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) – the highest level since the agency began publishing the survey. weekly price survey in 2004.

The highest price found in the 5,235 stations surveyed across the country was R$8,599, and the lowest, R$6,190.

The previous record for fuel was BRL 7,267, recorded in the week between March 13th and 19th, shortly after Petrobras raised prices for gasoline, diesel and LPG for distributors.

The value of fuel rose 0.7% compared to the previous period, from April 10 to 16, when it stood at R$ 7,219. This was the second consecutive weekly increase.

According to the agency, the price of ethanol also rose in relation to the previous week, reaching an average of R$ 5.496 per liter throughout the country. The minimum price recorded in the week for ethanol at a service station was R$4,479 per liter, in São Paulo, and the maximum, of R$7,699 a liter, was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul.

Gasoline drives up inflation

The official inflation preview, released today by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), stood at 1.73% in April — the highest variation for the month since 1995.

The transport sector was the one that weighed the most on the result, with an increase of 3.43% in relation to the previous month. Gasoline had the biggest single impact, with an increase of 0.48 percentage points.

*With Estadão Content