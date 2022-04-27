Back in Libertadores, Rafael Navarro tries to regain his spot and increase his artillery at Palmeiras | palm trees

Rafael Navarro became synonymous with a goal in the 2022 Libertadores. And this Wednesday, against Emelec, at 21:00 (Brasília time), in Ecuador, the striker should have one more chance as a holder of Palmeiras.

Navarro has an impressive six goals in two matches in the current edition of the tournament, reaching the top of the artillery so far. The average is one ball in the net every 22 minutes on the field.

1 of 4 Rafael Navarro during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco\Palmeiras Rafael Navarro during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco\Palmeiras

However, after having scored four times against Independiente Petrolero, in an 8-1 rout, at Allianz Parque, the striker was unable to maintain the level of performance in the following matches and ended up losing ground.

He went blank in the 1-1 draw with Goiás, for the Brasileirão, despite playing the full 90 minutes.

In the next two games, however, he played very little. He entered the final minutes against Flamengo and Corinthians, also for the Brasileiro, without any prominence.

This Wednesday, it will be the turn to return to the competition in which he scored all his goals with the Palmeiras shirt and has brought him great moments so far.

Navarro celebrates 4 goals, birthday and jersey number 9?

Coach Abel Ferreira has already declared that he will spare his holders in the confrontation, thus opening space for athletes who have been playing less, as happened with Navarro in recent matches.

With that, the striker should have the opportunity to increase his distance in the Libertadores top scorer, as he opened a good advantage over those behind, among them Raphael Veiga, with three goals.

Emelec and Palmeiras face each other at 9 pm this Wednesday, in Guayaquil. Verdão leads the group with six points, followed by the Ecuadorians, with just two.

2 of 4 Rafael Navarro wins best on the field award in Palmeiras rout — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Rafael Navarro wins award for best on the field in Palmeiras rout — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

3 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

THE podcast ge Palmeiras is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!