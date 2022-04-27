Bad debt at record level in the country causes demand for credit to slow down in the first quarter | Economy

Brazilians are increasingly in the red, resorting to loans to supplement their income and pay off debts. But with the population’s default at a record level, the demand for credit in the country seems to have entered a deceleration path in the first quarter of the year.

A survey released by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) in March showed that 77.5% of families are in debt – the highest rate in the last 12 years.

The credit card is one of the main villains. The demand for the rotary in 2021 was the highest in ten years, totaling R$ 224.7 billion, according to data from the Central Bank. This growth coincided with the rise in interest rates, inflation and household indebtedness.

In the assessment of Luiz Rabi, senior economist at Serasa Experian, banks’ caution in releasing credit is a short-term situation. The scenario should change when the country’s economic situation improves, “around the end of the year”.

“When the economy is doing well, people take credit to buy property and cars. Today, people use overdrafts and credit cards so that the salary reaches the end of the month”, he explained.

BC data indicate that credit granting with free resources to specific individuals for credit card totaled BRL 151 million in January this year, which represents a monthly drop of 9% (BRL 166 million) and annual increase of 35% (R$ 112 million) — see chart below.

The granting of credit with total free resources to individuals, in turn, fell by 17.5% from December 2021 to January 2022 (from R$445 million to R$367 million). In the annual comparison, the increase was 36%.

It is worth remembering that, at the beginning of 2021, Brazil was still suffering the effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which explains the difference between the monthly and annual comparison.

A senior economist at Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), Luiz Fernando Castelli said that despite the fact that delinquency is rising, it is still at a “low level historically and should not compromise the financial system”.

Data released by the entity last Tuesday (19) indicate that the estimated expansion of the loan portfolio in 12 months presented a slight decrease in March compared to the immediately previous month: from 16.3% to 16%.

“We should have a stabilization of the delinquency rate in the coming months because new stimuli in the economy are balancing the increase in interest rates. rate [de juros] should fall”, argued the economist.

Bad debt reaches the highest level since 2010; more than 4 million families have overdue bills

In the financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2021, the 4 of the 5 largest banks in the country — responsible for 70% of the financial system’s credit — provisioned for possible losses due to the increase in default. The forecast, in fact, was confirmed in the first months of 2022.

The average default rate recorded by banks in credit operations increased from 2.3% in December last year to 2.5% in January. This is the highest level since August 2020 (2.7%), according to the Central Bank.

In the 2021 balance sheet, Bradesco estimated growth of 10% to 14% for the loan portfolio, but indicated an allowance for doubtful accounts of R$ 4.283 billion, which corresponds to an increase of 27.5% in the quarterly comparison and a decrease of 6.2% in the annual.

Santander followed in the same direction: provisioning a 0.5% growth for bad debts in the third quarter report for the fourth quarter of last year. The amount increased from R$ 3.676 billion to R$ 3.693 billion.

“The macroeconomic scenario in Brazil, with a household indebtedness rate reaching higher levels, requires the bank to take a more active role in financial education and support for customers who need to renegotiate their debts,” Santander said in a statement to g1.

Itaú Unibanco reported in its report that expenses with provisions totaled R$6.827 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, which corresponds to an increase of 21% in the annual comparison.

In a note, the bank said that “it guides customers in the conscientious use of the credit card limit, adopts measures to control indebtedness when granting new credits and makes possible adjustments when necessary”, without detailing what those adjustments would be.

Unlike competitors, the cost of Banco do Brasil’s allowance for loan losses fell. Expenditure reached BRL 2.5 billion from October to December 2021, which represents a quarterly drop of 3.4% and an annual drop of 26.5%.