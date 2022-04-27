Bahia records 371 active cases of Covid-19 and two deaths from the disease; see data | Bahia

Bahia has 371 active cases of Covid-19, according to data released this Wednesday (27), by the State Health Department (Sesab). In addition, in the last 24 hours, 534 known cases of the disease and two deaths were recorded.

Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Bahian cities

According to Sesab, of the 1,542,097 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,511,878 are considered recovered and 29,848 have died.

The bulletin also counts 1,845,317 discarded cases, 332,120 under investigation and 63,190 health professionals who have been confirmed for Covid-19.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday.

The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.

So far we have 11,499,130 ​​people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,628,515 with the second dose or single dose and 5,409,214 with the booster dose.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 879,959 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 321,624 have also taken the second dose.

Bahia has 764 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 169 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 22%.

Of these beds, 310 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 17% (53 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 36 of the 43 vacancies are with patients (84% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 13% occupancy and children’s beds at 44%.

In Salvador, of the 443 active beds, 127 are occupied (29% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 23% and pediatric ICU beds are at 90%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 20% occupancy and pediatric beds at 40%.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻