Banco Itaú has 157 job openings across the country; see inscription

THE Itau bank, one of the largest private financial institutions, has 157 job openings across the country. Opportunities are aimed at professionals who have all the minimum requirements for open positions. See more information.

Banco Itaú announces new opportunities throughout Brazil

Founded over a hundred years ago, the Itau bank is the largest private institution in Latin America, and is present in several countries. The company has more than ninety thousand employees, who together with the institution work offering complete financial solutions to all its customers.

According to information taken from the InfoJobs website, the Itau bank announced the following positions:

Business Agent – ​​São Paulo;

Operations Analyst – São Paulo;

Sales Executive – Guapiara and Florianópolis;

Commercial Consultant – Brasilia;

Junior Pricing Analyst – Exclusively for Professionals with Disabilities – São Paulo;

Talent Bank in the Technology Areas – São Paulo;

Commercial Sales Executive – All Brazil;

Team Lead Agile Coach – São Paulo;

BackEnd Software Engineering – São Paulo;

PCD Sales Executive Talent Bank – all over Brazil.

In addition to compatible salaries, the company offers new employees several benefits, in all functions, which may include private pension, partnership with pharmacies, gympass, variable remuneration, discount on financial services and products, meal allowance, dental care, meal allowance, life insurance, medical assistance, transportation vouchers, day care assistance and Christmas basket.

how to apply

To occupy one of the main positions in the Itaú company, interested parties must meet all the requirements of the position where they intend to enter, to consult the requirements and complete their registration form, the interested party must access the registration page.

