Batman | Sequel confirmed with return of Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves

(Image: publicity/Warner)

Vengeance will return. During a panel at CinemaCon, Warner confirmed the sequel to the new “Batman“, entitled to returns of Robert Pattinson like the Batman and Matt Reeves in the direction (via deadline).

Warner executive Toby Emmerich praised the duo’s work on the first film and promised the return of the full team:

“Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh look. Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson and the entire crew will take audiences back to Gotham in ‘Batman 2’.”

Although not mentioned by name, the return of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and, possibly, the villains Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Joker (Barry Keoghan) are also implied.

In the new movie’s universe, Batman is in his second year trying to protect the streets of Gotham. Among his main challenges are the rise of villains with a terrorist bias such as the Riddler, the mafia and trafficking led by Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and the Penguin and corruption in the police force.

“Batman” already has $759.2 million at the global box office. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The film is still showing in cinemas across the country.