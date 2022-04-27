BBB22: Paulo André discovers the Bolsa Atleta cut and prophesies: “I will win back”

Paulo André discovers cut in financial aid and gives a sincere opinion on the decision of the Special Secretariat for Sport

This Wednesday (27), right after the end of BBB22, Paulo Andre decided to comment on the suspension of the Bolsa Atleta – financial aid he received from the Government for being an athlete.

At a press conference, PAN stated that he is already aware of the ‘cut’, showed no resistance to the decision of the Special Secretariat for Sport and tried to minimize the situation.

“I found out, but very superficially. I still haven’t really caught it to understand. There’s not much to say about it, because if they did it, it’s because they had an expectation” he began.

The runner-up of Big Brother Brazil 22 took the opportunity to emphasize that now he will have the opportunity to conquer many things with the ‘push’ of the reality show. “I trust my potential on merit and I know I will win back everything I deserve.”he said.

The suspension of financial aid was reported in March. For its result in the 2019 Pan American Games, Paulo Andre was entitled to a monthly amount of R$ 1,850 thousand – however, according to the law, it is necessary that the athlete is training to keep the scholarship, which was not possible in the last three months due to his participation in BBB22.

