Be careful at the gas station: 9 tips to not be deceived when refueling – 04/26/2022

Last week I talked about the blow that some stations apply by putting less fuel than is marked on the pump. The content was successful and caused an uproar. So much so that the advice of IPEM-SP, the Institute of Weights and Measures, contacted me to contribute with another relevant material.

First of all, I need to make a correction of the previous content. The IPEM is responsible for overseeing fuel volume issues in most states, not the ANP, as I mentioned. The IPEM-SP telephone number for complaints is 0800 013 0522.

The ANP inspects the quality of the fuel, so the agency’s channels already disclosed here are for this type of complaint.

That said, let’s get to the tips. IPEM-SP gave me a series of precautions that the driver can take to avoid being deceived when filling up at the gas station.

– Always get out of the car to monitor the supply and be aware;

– See if the nozzle engaged in the vehicle corresponds to the requested fuel;

– Check that the price indicated on the pump is the same as advertised. The different forms of payment – cash, credit or debit – may result in different collection values;

– Check if the fuel pump starts at zero;

– Wait for the supply to start and be aware of its completion. Only after completing the supply, go to the place of payment;

– In case of doubt, request the pump check using the 20L gauge that all stations are required to have. Be aware of possible power failures in the metering pump after requesting this test and, before testing the pump, check that the gauge is sealed and without any material inside that could reduce its volume;

– Refer to previous refueling carried out at gas stations you trust, as the nominal volume of the tank indicated in the vehicle manual usually presents errors of up to 20% of the real capacity;

– Always fill up until the nozzle’s automatic disarming. Recommend the attendant not to force the entry of more fuel;

– Always demand the invoice. It will contain the value and quantity of liters delivered. Make sure it is the same one that was inserted in your vehicle.

In addition to testing to confirm the volume of fuel, gas stations are also required by law to carry out a test to prove the quality of the fuel if the customer is suspicious and requests it. I had already commented on this test in this article here.

IPEM-SP also emphasizes that fraudsters try to circumvent in every way, in quantity (area of ​​inspection of the entity), in quality (ANP’s competence), in addition to expired products or wrong information of the value that appears in the banner in which it is at the pump (Procon action), or wrong documentation (Farm inspection and/or city hall).

Now you know exactly who to complain to when there is a problem at the gas station, but I don’t want to end this article without emphasizing, once again, that the gas station attendant in most cases is not to blame for these frauds and should not be held responsible, much less disrespected. , when there is distrust.

The attendant is just an employee and is often not properly educated about the services he should offer to customers or aware of tampering.