Belo Horizonte no longer requires the use of masks and Covid-19 tests to access the city’s stadiums

Belo Horizonte fans are no longer required to wear masks indoors, nor present negative Covid-19 tests to access the games at Mineirão, Independência and other arenas. The Municipality of the capital of Minas Gerais announced the new rules this Wednesday, April 27.







Fans will have free access to the stadiums without the need to wear masks or test negative for Covid-19 (Photo: Diogo Finelli) Photo: Launch!

The rule goes into effect from this Thursday (28). before the next games of Minas Gerais clubs in Libertadores, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil.

In a press conference, the municipal executive announced the release of the use of masks in closed environments (except in public transport, school transport and health care places, such as hospitals). The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Fuad Noman (PSD) spoke about the new relaxation measure.

– That doesn’t mean Covid is over. Protocols need to be respected, we must continue washing our hands with soap, passing alcohol, trying to avoid agglomerations, giving the necessary distance, because we still have the pandemic knocking on our door – he said.

There were 17 months of ban without the presence of fans, which was again allowed in Belo Horizonte stadiums in August 2021, following the health rules to prevent contagion by the Covid-19 virus.

With the advance of vaccination and the reduction in the rates of the pandemic, the city hall was easing the sanitary rules and releasing the maximum load of the stadiums.

– All epidemiology is analyzed at the technical level. It is not a political decision: it is technical and epidemiological. The team itself is not expecting an increase in contamination, but this will have to be observed – said the municipal secretary of Health, Cláudia Navarro.

According to data released by the State Department of Health (SES-MG), Minas Gerais recorded 1,175 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,353,911 infections and 61,231 deaths. In Belo Horizonte, 7,747 people died from the virus.