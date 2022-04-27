Benefits of avocado: know what it is for and how to improve your health with this almost complete fruit

What will you learn!

Continues after advertising







Novo Hamburgo, April 27, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – If you want to know more about the avocado benefits for health, you are in the right place. Today we will talk about this fruit rich in vitamins B, C, E and K, fiber, omega 3 and minerals such as phosphorus, calcium, potassium and magnesium, which help in the good performance of the whole body.

In fact, not a few avocado benefits to health. This fruit contains healthy fats and is a great ally, even in weight loss and muscle mass gain. So, let’s check out other advantages of its consumption.





Continues after advertising









So, read more: Learn how to preserve avocado: preserve the fruit for much longer



Here are the top health benefits of avocados

Despite being caloric and presenting about 96 calories per 100 grams, this fruit has so many nutrients that are good for health and that makes it essential in your regular and moderate diet. Samantha Cerquetani explains, in her article published on July 5, 2019, on the Uol website, that some of the main benefits of avocado are the power to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In addition, this fruit is an ally of heart health, among others.





Continues after advertising









Avocado also assists in the performance of the gut, not to mention that it contributes to mood control and improves stress. It is also a great food for eye health and preventing bone diseases such as osteoporosis. In addition, although it has a high calorie content, it increases the feeling of satiety and helps reduce body fat. Therefore, this fruit is a great ally in the diet and a healthy option of food to replace sweets and compose vitamins and juices.

With so many benefits, avocado still influences aesthetics. That’s because its antioxidant action contributes to skin hydration and a healthier and more beautiful appearance. It also helps in hair hydration and helps in the shine and growth of wires.

So, also check out: What is avocado juice with lemon for? The drink has one of the most sought after properties in the world; check out



Learn how to make a delicious smoothie

Now that you know the benefits of avocado, how about learning a delicious and nutritious vitamin with this fruit? So, come with Casa & Agro and see how to prepare. In fact, this drink is a great food to satisfy hunger and help with your diet in a healthy way. You will need:

2 tablespoons of avocado pulp;

1 tablespoon of oatmeal;

8 mint leaves;

200 ml of skimmed milk.

To prepare, just add all the ingredients in the blender and beat until well blended. You can put the drink in the freezer and freezer for a few minutes to make it very cold and refreshing. In this way,will enjoy the avocado benefits through a delicious vitamin.

Also, read: Discover the benefits of the avocado pit, learn how to take advantage of it and never discard this part of the fruit again



… …

