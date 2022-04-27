Bitcoin Reverses Gains, Drops Strong After Failing to Sustain $40,000

Bitcoin (BTC), after a price surge on Monday (25) above the crucial psychological level of $40K, is again flirting with its six-week low.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap is down 3.3% in the last 24 hours, trading at $38,210 – close to the lowest price recorded in mid-March. BTC reached $40,800 this Tuesday (26), but has lost more than 5% in the last four hours.

“Bitcoin reversed previous gains after Russia allegedly suspended gas supplies to Poland,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at exchange broker Oanda. This is “a sign that the war in Ukraine could see further escalation”.

“Bitcoin got off to a good start after news that Fidelity was planning to include BTC in people’s retirement, but risk aversion has returned as investors remain fixated on aggressive central bank tightening, escalating war between Russia and Ukraine and the disappointing acceptance of the use of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador.”

Fidelity, a US-based financial services company, will allow investors to put BTC into their retirement savings accounts later this year, the company said on Tuesday. Employers can put a cap on the amount of savings earmarked for BTC, with the upper limit expected to be no more than 20%, according to Shaurya Malwa, editor of CoinDesk.

“Fidelity is the first major retirement plan provider to do this,” wrote Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at UK-based digital asset brokerage GlobalBlock, in a recent newsletter. He further said he thinks the company sends a significant message to pension providers. “No one wants to be first, but no one wants to be last.”

“Yesterday, the Bitcoin Mining Council (voluntary global forum formed by BTC mining companies) released a report in which it highlighted that mining efficiency has increased by 63% over the previous year, with sustainable energy use at 58%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter above 50%,” Sotiriou also wrote. “In addition, the grid consumed 25% less energy [ano a ano]. These improvements are attractive to institutions that see environmental impact as one of the biggest reasons not to invest in Bitcoin.”

Cryptocurrency analytics firm IntoTheBlock wrote in a message on Telegram that short-term Bitcoin holders who tend to follow price action continue to shrink their positions. The balance held by these traders was 1.49 million BTC on April 25, the lowest since January 18.

Ethereum (ETH) is down 2.58% in the last 24 hours to trade at $2,856.

US stocks are also down today. The S&P 500 is down 1.8%, while the Nasdaq is down 2.89%.

