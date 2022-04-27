Boca Juniors fan detained for racism at Corinthians stadium remains detained in SP | Sao Paulo
The Boca Juniors fan detained for racial slur at the Corinthians stadium on Tuesday night (26), during a game against the Argentine team for the Libertadores Cup, did not return to his country. In the early hours of Wednesday (27), he was transferred from the 24th DP to the Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Sports Intolerance Delinquents (Drade), which is located in the building of the Department of Strategic Police Operations (Dope), in downtown São Paulo. .
The man was caught teasing Corinthians fans and imitating a monkey. A fan made the complaint and handed the video to the police. The man was detained at halftime.
The crime of racial slur (article 140, paragraph 3) provides for imprisonment from one to three years and a fine.
Members of the Argentine Consulate in Brazil sought out representatives of the Military Police in search of information about the case.
Around 2,500 tickets were sold to Boca Juniors fans for the match valid for the third round of the group stage. Corinthians ceded part of the South Sector to increase the capacity of the visiting sector, which usually receives only 1,500 people.
Corinthians expressed itself through an official note, in which it said that it “repudiates any and all acts of racism and discrimination and thanks the Military Police for their efficient support. This fact only reinforces the importance of our fight for hate-free football. ”