Boca Juniors fan detained for racism at Corinthians stadium remains detained in SP | Sao Paulo

The Boca Juniors fan detained for racial slur at the Corinthians stadium on Tuesday night (26), during a game against the Argentine team for the Libertadores Cup, did not return to his country. In the early hours of Wednesday (27), he was transferred from the 24th DP to the Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Sports Intolerance Delinquents (Drade), which is located in the building of the Department of Strategic Police Operations (Dope), in downtown São Paulo. .