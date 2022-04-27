Bored Ape NFTs lose BRL 15 million after hacker attack

The art team responsible for the Bored Ape NFTs, famous for the many images of a chimpanzee, was hacked last Monday (25). The attack took place through their social media accounts and the criminals gained access to US$3 million in NFTs, which is approximately R$15 million at the current conversion rate.

The invasion was through the technique called phishing. The hackers sent a fake link to the followers of the Yuga Labs collective’s Instagram and Discord page, thus, the cryptocurrency wallets of users who clicked on the link were compromised.

They managed to steal four Bored Ape and also other NFTs that are valued at $3 million, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

“Yuga Labs and Instagram are investigating how the hacker managed to gain access to the account. Two-factor authentication was enabled and security practices around the IG account were strict.”

Credit: Yuga Labs/Disclosure

