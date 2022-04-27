Sports

Boselli scores a great goal in Libertadores and divides Corinthians

Striker Mauro Boselli, who currently plays for Estudiantes, scored a great goal in his team’s match against Bragantino, played today and valid for Libertadores.

Ex-Corinthians, the player – who admitted hurt during his time at the Brazilian club – took advantage of a diagonal pass and covered goalkeeper Cleiton in a categorical kick from outside the area. It was the Argentine’s second goal of the match.

The move caught the attention of some Corinthians fans, as the player, now 36 years old, had a trajectory of ups and downs in the São Paulo team. He defended the alvinegra team between 2019 and 2020.

For some fans, Boselli would be more successful if he still played for Corinthians, which has strengthened and today has Renato Augusto, Willian, Roger Guedes and company.

Others, however, regretted the fact that he did not make bids like the one today during his visit to Brazil.

Watch the goal and see reactions:

