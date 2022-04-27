Botafogo approaches 30 thousand members and earns R$ 825 thousand per month with Shirt 7; CEO highlights ‘recovery of credibility and hope’

THE Botafogo should reach the mark of 30,000 supporters in the next few hours or days. There were almost 8 thousand new members in April, in a growth that marries the confidence of the fans and the Nilton Santos Stadium was packed after the transformation into SAF and the investment of John Textor.

Figures revealed by the “GE” website indicate that Botafogo is currently billing BRL 826 thousand monthly with the revenue from “Camisa 7”. The club’s CEO, Jorge Braga, celebrated the platform’s growth.

– The delivery of real and tangible benefits was the great fuel for the increase in members. We created an early sale window, aggressive discounts in all sectors and exclusive experiences in the games for both Rio residents and fans abroad – said Jorge Braga, to “GE”.

– The enthusiasm of the fans with investments in football was reflected in a full house in the first two games of the Brasileiro and Shirt 7 was a central figure at all times. Botafogo’s resumption of credibility and the hope of a great season are intangible elements that add to this strategy – he added.

Most of Botafogo’s supporters are from Rio de Janeiro (74.8%, with the Federal District and Minas Gerais following behind), 25 to 34 years old (26.2%) and men (90.16%). The plan with the most membership is also Preto, with a monthly fee of R$ 19.90: there are 18,928 members.