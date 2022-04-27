Botafogo x Juventude: There are only 1,300 tickets left for the Alvinegra fans

Only 1,300 tickets remain on sale for the fans of the Botafogo for the duel against Juventude, on Sunday, at 11 am, at the Nilton Santos Stadium, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship, the club informed this Wednesday morning.

Sales continue on the internet and at points of sale (see below), only for the Lower West, Upper West B and Tribuna de Honor sectors. The total amount put up for sale was 42,000 tickets – the South sector is reserved for Juventude fans.

SERVICE | Tickets for Botafogo x Juventude:

Botafogo x Youth

Date-Time: 05/01 (Sunday), at 11 am

Stadium: Nilton Santos Stadium

Available load: 42,000 tickets

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 8 am

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, North, Lower West, Upper West A and B, Tribuna de Honor and Camarotes (Botafogo) / South (Youth)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

–

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

–

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole – BRL 100

Sock – BRL 50

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 15

Black Plan – BRL 35

White Plan – BRL 50

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 50

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

sSUPERIOR WEST ETOR A and B (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole – R$60

Sock – BRL 30

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10

Black Plan – BRL 20

White Plan – BRL 30

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 30

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

ATTENTION: The Upper West A and Upper West B sectors have access divisions and do not communicate.

NORTH SECTOR – (ACCESS FROM THE NORTH) – SOLD OUT

–

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole – BRL 320

Sock – BRL 200

Supporting members of all plans pay the half-price.

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

cabins

To purchase a cabin with 16 or 20 seats per season or single game, contact us by email: [email protected]

SOUTH SECTOR – VISITOR (ACCESS BY SOUTH SECTOR)

Whole – BRL 40

Sock – BRL 20

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Monday (25/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (26/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (27/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Thursday (28/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (29/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (30/04): 10 am to 5 pm

Nilton Santos Stadium (East, West and South Ticket Offices)

– Sunday (01/05): 10 am to 11:45 am

General Severiano

– Monday (25/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (26/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (27/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Thursday (28/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (29/04): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (30/04): 10 am to 5 pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Monday (25/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Tuesday (26/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (27/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Thursday (28/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (29/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (30/04): 12:00 to 19:00

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Monday (25/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Tuesday (26/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (27/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Thursday (28/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (29/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (30/04): 12:00 to 19:00

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Monday (25/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Tuesday (26/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (27/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Thursday (28/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (29/04): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (30/04): 12:00 to 19:00

VACCINATION PROOF

Proof of vaccination is mandatory and will be given at the time of access to the Stadium upon presentation of the Rio de Janeiro Vaccine Passport (printed card or in the ConectSUS app), along with an official document with photo.

50 years and older: Booster dose required

18 to 49 years: Second dose (or single dose) or booster dose required (if 4 months or more from second dose)

Important: The fan who is not up to date with the Rio de Janeiro vaccination schedule will be automatically DISABLED to access the game.

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, will be able to redeem the entry, on the days of operation at the physical points of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located at Rua das Oficinas, will open at 7:00 am and will cost R$40.00. Membership fee is R$20. Payment will be made on time and in cash. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

VISITING FANCY

Information will be released soon.