Boy falls in love with a beautiful witch in horror movie

John and Mary: Witch Hunters is an action, fantasy and horror film, released in 2013 that is well hidden in the Apple TV and is perfect for anyone who is looking for an interesting movie to see today.

In the film, young Jack and Mary are abandoned by their parents in the dark forest and end up in the house of an evil witch. But what seemed to be the end turned out to be the beginning of a life full of adventures, as they eliminated the evil one and became true exterminators of evil creatures.

After the disappearance of several children, the two adults (Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton) are hired by the local authorities to solve the mystery.

Only they didn’t imagine that this new mission would put them before the terrible Black Witch (Famke Janssen), ready to destroy not only the reputation of excellent witch hunters, but also their lives.

The cast has Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton, Famke Janssen and Peter Stormare.

John and Mary: Witch Hunters is available on Apple TV.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Watch the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!