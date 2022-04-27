Bragantino fans are the target of racist abuse in game against Estudiantes in Argentina | Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino fans were the target of racist abuse in Argentina. The insults happened during the 2-0 defeat by Estudiantes this Tuesday, 26, in a match valid for the third round of the Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors fan is arrested in the game against Corinthians for imitating monkey; video

Brazilians who went to the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium, in La Plata, to watch the duel say that local fans made racist gestures and insults towards the Brazilians.

In video recorded in the stands it is possible to hear some of the insults, such as shouts of ‘mono’, which means monkey in Spanish. Racists also imitate the monkey sound (see top of article).

Cyro Souza was one of about 20 Massa Bruta fans who went to La Plata to cheer for Bragantino and witnessed the offenses, which lasted throughout the entire period in the stadium.

– We arrived in five fans at the stadium, well before the game, and they started cursing a lot. But when people from Bragança, who now live in Buenos Aires, arrived and had a black man with them, the offenses increased a lot. At all times they were making various gestures as if they were peeling a banana – he told ge.globo.

Souza says that police and security guards who were in the sector were alerted to the situation, but would have ignored the insults.

1 of 2 Bragantino fans in a duel against Estudiantes in Argentina — Photo: Instagram/Guerreiros do Leão Bragantino fans in a duel against Estudiantes in Argentina — Photo: Instagram/Guerreiros do Leão

Red Bull Bragantino informed that it will make a formal complaint to Conmebol about the episode. In other episodes, the entity opened a disciplinary process to investigate the behavior of fans. The ge.globo contacted Conmebol, which still did not manifest itself until the publication of the report.

On the field, Bragantino was defeated 2-0 and remains in second place in Group C, with four points. Estudiantes is the leader with seven points. Nacional-URU, which beat Vélez-ARG 2-1, is in third place, also with four points.

Bragantino returns to play in Libertadores next week. On Thursday, 5th, they face Vélez, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, at 21h. Before, however, they face Ceará, this Saturday, 30, at 16:30, at Castelão, for the fourth round of the Brazilian.