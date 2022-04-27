NewsWorld

Brazil is among the countries with the most universities in the global impact ranking; see which

Ranking includes 1,406 higher education institutions

Brazil is among the 10 countries with the most universities in the global impact ranking prepared by the British publication Times Higher Education (THE), released this Wednesday (27/04) at the Innovation and Impact meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. There are 48 Brazilian institutions on the list, which measures the universities’ commitment to sustainability.

The best-placed university is USP (University of São Paulo), which is the only Brazilian university among the top 100 in the ranking. It shares 62nd place with University College Cork, Ireland. USP, however, dropped its position – last year it was in 48th place.

Unicamp (University of Campinas) is between positions 101 and 200. UnB (University of Brasília) and Unesp (State University of São Paulo) are between positions 201 and 300.

THE has made several rankings on higher education since 2004. Traditionally, the lists rank international universities by reputation or according to their learning environment, amount of research, citations received and technology transfer in the university environment.

