Brazil is among the countries with the most universities in the global impact ranking; see which

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ranking includes 1,406 higher education institutions

Brazil is among the 10 countries with the most universities in the global impact ranking prepared by the British publication Times Higher Education (THE), released this Wednesday (27/04) at the Innovation and Impact meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. There are 48 Brazilian institutions on the list, which measures the universities’ commitment to sustainability.

The best-placed university is USP (University of São Paulo), which is the only Brazilian university among the top 100 in the ranking. It shares 62nd place with University College Cork, Ireland. USP, however, dropped its position – last year it was in 48th place.

Unicamp (University of Campinas) is between positions 101 and 200. UnB (University of Brasília) and Unesp (State University of São Paulo) are between positions 201 and 300.

THE has made several rankings on higher education since 2004. Traditionally, the lists rank international universities by reputation or according to their learning environment, amount of research, citations received and technology transfer in the university environment.

However, unlike traditional rankings, THE global impact ranking measures institutions’ contribution to the UN’s (United Nations) Sustainable Development Goals. This is done by assessing universities’ commitment to sustainability in four broad areas: research, resource management, outreach and teaching.

Credit, Marcos Santos/USP Images photo caption, USP ranked 5th in the clean and affordable energy criterion

Within these broad areas, universities were evaluated on each of the UN’s 17 goals – such as the eradication of hunger and poverty, gender equality, peace and justice, among others.

In one of the criteria – clean and accessible energy – USP was ranked 5th in the world. Fudan University in China came first in this criterion, which assesses how much the institution contributes to energy research, its energy use and policies, and its commitment to energy efficiency.

First place in the overall ranking went to Western University of Sydney, Australia. The United Kingdom was featured in the ranking for the second year running: it was the country with the most universities (20) in the top 100, followed by Australia (17) and Canada (16).

1,5024 universities from 110 countries/regions around the world were evaluated, but the overall ranking includes 1,406 institutions. The data were collected with the universities themselves and with Elsevier, a company specializing in scientific, technical and medical content.

The information refers to the year 2020 – in some cases the data are from 2019 because of disruptions generated by the covid pandemic.

Credit, Antonio Scarpinetti/SEC Unicamp photo caption, Graduation ceremony at Unicamp, which ranked between 101 and 200 in the ranking

The goals of the UN

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, according to the organization, are “a global call to action to end poverty, protect the environment and climate and ensure that people everywhere can enjoy peace and prosperity. “.

According to the entity, the program is “ambitious” and addresses “various dimensions of sustainable development (socio, economic, environmental)”

There are 17 goals to be achieved by 2030, each with its own evaluation criteria and implementation methodologies:

poverty eradication

Zero hunger and sustainable agriculture

Health and wellness

quality education

Gender equality

Clean water and sanitation

Clean and affordable energy

Decent work and economic growth

Industry, innovation and infrastructure

Reduction of inequalities

Sustainable cities and communities

Responsible consumption and production

Action against global climate change

life in the water

terrestrial life

Peace, Justice and Effective Institutions

Partnerships and means of implementation

Credit, UN photo caption, The UN has 17 Sustainable Development Goals