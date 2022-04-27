Brazilian scientists warn about the emergence of new variants

Despite the exemption from the use of masks and social isolation, the pandemic caused by Covid-19 still seems far from over. A study carried out by scientists from the University of São Paulo (USP) and Hospital Sírio-Libanês says that new variants of concern for the coronavirus may emerge in the coming months.

In late 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the genetic mutations of the coronavirus into Variants of Interest and Variants of Concern, characterized by increased transmissibility, virulence and reduced effectiveness of protective measures such as vaccines.

“With no end date, the pandemic persists with the emergence of new variants that threaten the effectiveness of diagnostic tests and vaccines”, says the study published in the journal Viruses.

The more the virus circulates in the world, especially in the African continent with still very low rates of vaccination, the more it tends to undergo genetic mutations, contributing with new variants.

“Complementary measures to vaccination, such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and ventilated environments continue to be essential to delay the emergence of new variants”, emphasize the researchers.

